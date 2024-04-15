Colts, DeForest Buckner agree to contract extension

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will stick around in Indianapolis beyond this year.

Buckner, who had been heading into the final year of his contract, has now agreed to a two-year, $46 million extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Buckner had been slated to earn a $20.25 million base salary and have a cap hit of $22.75 million this year, but the new deal likely reduces his base salary and cap hit while giving him a significant signing bonus that will count toward future years’ salary caps.

The 30-year-old Buckner was taken by the 49ers with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. After four years in San Francisco he was traded to the Colts for a first-round pick and signed a contract extension that added four more years to the year he had remaining on his rookie deal. He has now played four of those five years and is again signing an extension with one year left on his deal.

Buckner played 72 percent of the Colts’ defensive snaps last season, recorded eight sacks, and was chosen to his third Pro Bowl.