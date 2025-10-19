Colts lead Chargers 13-3 after Daniel Jones touchdown pass

The Colts have scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.

Quarterback Daniel Jones tossed his ninth touchdown of the season to cap Indianapolis’ second drive, converting on fourth-and-2 for a 4-yard score.

The score capped a 17-play, 70-yard drive. It was also the third of three fourth-down conversions on the possession. Jonathan Taylor previously converted fourth-and-1 on the Indianapolis 40 with a 1-yard run. Then Taylor converted fourth-and-1 on the Los Angeles 19 with a 7-yard scamper.

Michael Badgley hit his extra point this time to make the score 13-3. He missed the extra point on Taylor’s 23-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

The Chargers have a couple of injury concerns. Sunday’s starter at left tackle Austin Deculus went down on Los Angeles’ first offensive possession. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury. Foster Sarrell came in to replace him.

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia is questionable to return with an elbow injury.