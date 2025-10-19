 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts lead Chargers 13-3 after Daniel Jones touchdown pass

  
Published October 19, 2025 04:53 PM

The Colts have scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.

Quarterback Daniel Jones tossed his ninth touchdown of the season to cap Indianapolis’ second drive, converting on fourth-and-2 for a 4-yard score.

The score capped a 17-play, 70-yard drive. It was also the third of three fourth-down conversions on the possession. Jonathan Taylor previously converted fourth-and-1 on the Indianapolis 40 with a 1-yard run. Then Taylor converted fourth-and-1 on the Los Angeles 19 with a 7-yard scamper.

Michael Badgley hit his extra point this time to make the score 13-3. He missed the extra point on Taylor’s 23-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

The Chargers have a couple of injury concerns. Sunday’s starter at left tackle Austin Deculus went down on Los Angeles’ first offensive possession. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury. Foster Sarrell came in to replace him.

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia is questionable to return with an elbow injury.