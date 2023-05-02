Colts make room on offseason roster, waiving four players
Published May 2, 2023 06:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Colts are a perfect landing spot for Anthony Richardson and how his ability to get reps immediately will be critical to his development.
After getting through the draft, the Colts have let go of four players from their 90-man roster.
Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the team has waived running back Darrynton Evans, running back Aaron Shampklin, cornerback David Vereen, and receiver Kristian Wilkerson.
None of the four athletes saw playing time in 2022 with the Colts.
Of the four, only Evans was on the field last season. A Titans third-round pick in 2020, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears last season. He rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries and had one catch for 33 yards.