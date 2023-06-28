 Skip navigation
Colts name Kyle Davis head athletic trainer, announce several other football operations promotions

  
Published June 28, 2023 12:20 PM

The Colts announced a number of moves on the football operations front, including the installation of a new head athletic trainer.

Kyle Davis has landed the job. Davis started working with the Colts as an intern in 2008 and has been an assistant or associate athletic trainer since 2010.

Dave Hammer was the team’s head athletic trainer for the last 14 years and will now have the title of senior head athletic trainer.

In other moves, Matt Conti is now the vice president of football communications while Christian Edwards has been named the director of football communications. Joe Fonderoli is the vice president of operations, Melainey Lowe has been bumped up to director of football operations, and former Colts player David Thornton has been promoted to vice president of team engagement.

The Colts also elevated Nick Bayh to strategic football analyst, Mikey Blazejowski to assistant sports science/analytics, and Andrew Hoyle to player personnel scout.