Colts place Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, claim S Reuben Lowery

  
Published October 13, 2025 05:06 PM

The Colts placed quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Colts claimed safety Reuben Lowery off waivers from the Ravens.

Richardson sustained a fractured orbital bone during pregame band work on Sunday. Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday Richardson will “miss some time” but didn’t offer a definitive timeline.

Richardson will have to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.

The Colts currently have Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard on the active roster at the position. Steichen said General Manager Chris Ballard and his staff are “working through some things” to find a healthy third quarterback.

Richardson entered the Colts’ Week 3 and Week 5 wins over the Titans and Raiders in mop-up duty.

Lowery appeared in three games with one start for the Ravens this season, totaling five tackles. He joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent this spring out of Chattanooga.