Colts place rookie Daniel Scott on injured reserve with torn ACL

The Colts placed rookie safety Daniel Scott on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

The fifth-round draft pick tore an anterior cruciate ligament that will keep him out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Colts used 158th overall pick of the 2023 draft on Scott.

He competed in 49 games with 28 starts at the University of California. Scott totaled 207 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, 14 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He led the team in interceptions in back-to-back seasons.

As a team captain in 2022, Scott started all 12 games he saw action in and tallied a single-season career-high 85 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, a team-high three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Scott earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 accolades.