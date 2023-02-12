 Skip navigation
Colts plan to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

  
Published February 12, 2023 06:55 AM
The Brother From Another crew breaks down how a team that has won 84 percent of their games is under estimated.

The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach.

ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach agreement on a contract and the Colts know as well as anyone that the last mile can be the most difficult one.

They planned to hire Josh McDaniels as their head coach after Super Bowl LII, but McDaniels opted to remain with the Patriots at the final hour and the Colts pivoted to hire Frank Reich instead. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in that Super Bowl win over New England and Steichen will be trying to pull off the same feat against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Sunday morning also brought word that the Cardinals plan to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching opening, so there could be major changes on both sides of the ball for the Eagles heading into next season.