Colts punt for first time in season, lead Titans 17-6

Rigoberto Sanchez finally got his chance to shine in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Tennessee.

The Colts punter was limited to holding for field goals and extra points in the first nine quarters of the season, but the Titans defense forced a stop in the second quarter and Sanchez was called on to punt for the first time this year.

Sanchez hit a 46-yarder that left the Titans with the ball on their own 9-yard line.

The Colts returned a Cam Ward interception for a touchdown to take an early lead and running back Jonathan Taylor scored late in the first quarter. The Colts lead 17-6 with over eight minutes to play in the half.