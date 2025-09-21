 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Colts punt for first time in season, lead Titans 17-6

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:05 PM

Rigoberto Sanchez finally got his chance to shine in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Tennessee.

The Colts punter was limited to holding for field goals and extra points in the first nine quarters of the season, but the Titans defense forced a stop in the second quarter and Sanchez was called on to punt for the first time this year.

Sanchez hit a 46-yarder that left the Titans with the ball on their own 9-yard line.

The Colts returned a Cam Ward interception for a touchdown to take an early lead and running back Jonathan Taylor scored late in the first quarter. The Colts lead 17-6 with over eight minutes to play in the half.