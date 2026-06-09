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Colts put S Reuben Lowery on reserve/retired list

  
Published June 9, 2026 02:27 PM

Safety Reuben Lowery has taken himself out of the running for a spot in the Colts’ secondary.

The Colts announced that they have placed Lowery on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. The move removes Lowery from their 90-man roster and the team will hold onto Lowery’s rights in the event he decides to return to the league.

Lowery signed with the Ravens after going undrafted last season and joined the Colts as a waiver claim in November. He played in three games for Baltimore, but did not appear in any games after changing teams.

Lowery was credited with five tackles for the Ravens.