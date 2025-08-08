 Skip navigation
Colts rookie DE JT Tuimoloau leaves with knee injury

  
Published August 7, 2025 09:50 PM

Colts rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau had a memorable night in his preseason debut.

He had two tackles, both for a loss, a strip-sack, two quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

The second-round pick, though, left in the second half with a knee injury. The team ruled him out from returning.

The severity of Tuimoloau’s injury is unknown.

Tuimoloau totaled 6.5 sacks, 23 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in four postseason games with Ohio State last season, upping his draft stock. He had 12.5 sacks for his senior season after making 11 sacks the three previous seasons combined.