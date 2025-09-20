Colts say Tyler Warren, Charvarius Ward are set to play in Week 3

The Colts cleared a couple of key players for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Tight end Tyler Warren and cornerback Charvarius Ward were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but the Colts announced on Saturday that they have lifted both of those designations.

Warren missed Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury and was a limited participant the last two days. The first-round pick has 11 catches for 155 yards so far this season.

Ward suffered a concussion in Week 1 and missed last week’s win over the Broncos. The Colts said that he cleared the protocol on Saturday, which clears the way for him to help the team try for a 3-0 start to the year.