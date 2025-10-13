Colts set franchise record for most points through six games in Super Bowl era

The Colts had a lot of potent offenses during the Peyton Manning era, but none of them got off to the kind of start that the 2025 edition of the team has enjoyed this fall.

Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Cardinals pushed their record to 5-1 and it moved them to 194 points scored through their first six games of the season. That’s the most in the league with two games still to play this week and, per the NFL, it is also the most that any Colts team has scored through six games of any season.

Manning’s 2007 Colts had the previous record with 193 points. That team wound up going 13-3 before losing their playoff opener to the Chargers.

This year’s Colts have a lot of football left before they can start thinking about the playoffs, but there’s little reason to doubt their chances of getting there if they can avoid a run of injuries to key players. Quarterback Daniel Jones has been a natural fit for head coach Shane Steichen’s offense, running back Jonathan Taylor is leading the league in rushing yards and tight end Tyler Warren has been one of the most productive rookies in the league.

That’s a strong foundation to rely on for the rest of the season and the Colts will try to keep things rolling against the Chargers on the road in Week 7.