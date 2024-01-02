Colts sign Juwann Winfree to 53-man roster

The Colts have made a move to fortify their depth for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Texans.

Indianapolis has signed receiver Juwann Winfree to its 53-man roster off of the practice squad.

Winfree has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad throughout the season. He has appeared in nine games this season, playing most of his snaps on special teams. He’s also taken 21 offensive snaps, though he hasn’t made a reception.

The Colts have also signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to their practice squad. He appeared in all 17 games with 12 starts for the Broncos last season, catching nine passes for 79 yards with two TDs. He spent training camp with the Texans and was on the Ravens practice squad earlier this season.