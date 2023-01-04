 Skip navigation
Colts sign Rashod Berry off Jaguars’ practice squad; place Kenny Moore on IR

  
Published January 4, 2023 10:55 AM
January 4, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate every team in the AFC to assess the likelihood of each one picking up a new head coach or GM for next season.

The Colts signed defensive end Rashod Berry off the Jaguars’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

They placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Moore hasn’t played since Week 12 because of an ankle injury. He finishes his season with 65 tackles, four pass breakups and a sack.

Berry has played eight career games in spending time with the Jaguars (2022), Lions (2021) and Patriots (2020). He has four tackles.

Berry originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He has not played this season.