Colts sign Rashod Berry off Jaguars’ practice squad; place Kenny Moore on IR

The Colts signed defensive end Rashod Berry off the Jaguars’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

They placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Moore hasn’t played since Week 12 because of an ankle injury. He finishes his season with 65 tackles, four pass breakups and a sack.

Berry has played eight career games in spending time with the Jaguars (2022), Lions (2021) and Patriots (2020). He has four tackles.

Berry originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He has not played this season.