Colts TE Jelani Woods goes on IR, will miss second straight season

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:14 PM

Colts tight end Jelani Woods will miss his second consecutive season.

Woods is going on season-ending injured reserve, according to TheAthletic.com. He also spent all of last year on injured reserve.

Last year Woods missed the entire season with a hamstring injury. This year he’s out with a toe injury.

A third-round pick of the Colts in 2022, Woods had a solid rookie season with 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Now he’ll try to get healthy for 2025.