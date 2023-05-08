Colts to sign Tyler Adams after minicamp tryout

One player who attended the Colts’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis apparently had a successful weekend.

Indianapolis is signing receiver Tyler Adams, according to multiple reports.

Adams finished his collegiate career at Butler, making him a local prospect for the club. As noted by Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Adams attended the Colts’ local pro day in April.

The receiver began playing his college ball at Harvard and was a graduate transfer to Butler last year.

In 2022, Adams caught 39 passes for 689 yards with five touchdowns in 11 games.