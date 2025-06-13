 Skip navigation
Colts will induct Jim Irsay into their Ring of Honor in Week One

  
Published June 13, 2025 10:28 AM

Jim Irsay will be the next member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

The Colts will induct Irsay, their longtime owner who died on Mary 21, before their Week One game against the Dolphins.

“There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay,” Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, said in a joint statement. “It’s only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades.”

Irsay inherited the team from his father, Robert Irsay, who bought the Colts franchise in 1972 and died in 1997. Jim Irsay now joins his father among the members of the team’s Ring of Honor.

The Colts announced Irsay’s spot in the Ring of Honor today on what would have been his 66th birthday.