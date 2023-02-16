 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket

Colts will receive fifth-round pick from Bills to complete Nyheim Hines trade

  
Published February 16, 2023 04:47 AM
nbc_pft_billsbengalssb_230216
February 16, 2023 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that the Bengals are better set up to win the Super Bowl before the Bills, with the pressure on Buffalo's coaching staff higher than ever.

When the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Colts in November, they sent a conditional sixth-round pick to Indianapolis that had the potential to rise to a fifth-round pick.

The conditions for that pick to increase were met.

As noted by Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, the Bills will now send their original fifth-round selection to the Colts to complete the trade.

The details of the conditions have not been made public, but Buscaglia notes they were met.

In nine games with Buffalo, hines was used primarily as a return specialist. He brought back two kick returns for touchdowns in Buffalo’s emotional Week 18 victory over New England and ended up averaging 29.2 yards per kick return and 9.6 yards per punt return for the club.

But Hines was not used much on offense, playing only 66 snaps on the unit. He received six carries and caught five passes for 53 yards with a touchdown.

Hines is under contract for the next two seasons, though he has no guaranteed money left on his deal.