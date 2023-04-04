 Skip navigation
Colts worked out BYU quarterback Jaren Hall

  
Published April 4, 2023 03:48 PM
nbc_pft_colts_230404
April 4, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the Colts would consider a trade with the Texans for Bryce Young, or if they could make a run at Lamar Jackson if they don’t have a QB they like at No. 4 in the draft.

The Colts are making the rounds, scouting some quarterback draft prospects. They worked out Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young on Monday in California, where they are training.

On Thursday, they will see Kentucky’s Will Levis throw in Lexington.

The Colts’ contingent also made a stop in Utah to get a look at BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Hall, 25, is not expected to be a first-round pick, but all 32 teams were at BYU’s Pro Day.

He threw for 5,754 yards with 51 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the past two seasons.

The Colts have the fourth overall selection, but Carolina and Houston are expected to draft quarterbacks with the first two picks respectively.