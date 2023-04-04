Colts worked out BYU quarterback Jaren Hall

The Colts are making the rounds, scouting some quarterback draft prospects. They worked out Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young on Monday in California, where they are training.

On Thursday, they will see Kentucky’s Will Levis throw in Lexington.

The Colts’ contingent also made a stop in Utah to get a look at BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Hall, 25, is not expected to be a first-round pick, but all 32 teams were at BYU’s Pro Day.

He threw for 5,754 yards with 51 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the past two seasons.

The Colts have the fourth overall selection, but Carolina and Houston are expected to draft quarterbacks with the first two picks respectively.