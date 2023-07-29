Colts WR Josh Downs: Anthony Richardson flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has made an immediate impact on his teammates, who say they’re blown away with Richardson’s considerable arm talent.

Indianapolis wide receiver Josh Downs described Richardson as making throws that other quarterbacks can’t make — and doing it effortlessly.

“He flicks his wrist,” Downs said, “and the ball goes 60 yards.”

Richardson and Gardner Minshew have been alternating working with the first-string offense, and not everyone views Richardson as a quarterback who will be ready to start in Week One. But Colts coach Shane Steichen is liking what he’s seeing so far.

“I thought he did a really nice job [Friday],” Steichen said. “The thing we were looking for — obviously he was stacking the days in spring and then you get that time off in the summertime, we didn’t want him to take a step back. And I don’t think he has done that at all. He’s continuing to improve and grow and we gotta keep doing that.”

The talent is there for Richardson to be special.