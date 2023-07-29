 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from Superstar Racing Experience after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from Superstar Racing Experience after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts WR Josh Downs: Anthony Richardson flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards

  
Published July 29, 2023 05:04 AM

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has made an immediate impact on his teammates, who say they’re blown away with Richardson’s considerable arm talent.

Indianapolis wide receiver Josh Downs described Richardson as making throws that other quarterbacks can’t make — and doing it effortlessly.

“He flicks his wrist,” Downs said, “and the ball goes 60 yards.”

Richardson and Gardner Minshew have been alternating working with the first-string offense, and not everyone views Richardson as a quarterback who will be ready to start in Week One. But Colts coach Shane Steichen is liking what he’s seeing so far.

“I thought he did a really nice job [Friday],” Steichen said. “The thing we were looking for — obviously he was stacking the days in spring and then you get that time off in the summertime, we didn’t want him to take a step back. And I don’t think he has done that at all. He’s continuing to improve and grow and we gotta keep doing that.”

The talent is there for Richardson to be special.