Commanders agree to two-year deal with CB Amik Robertson

The Commanders are adding to their secondary.

According to multiple reports, Amik Robertson has agreed to a two-year deal with Washington.

The initial reports indicate Robertson’s deal is worth $16 million with $9.3 million guaranteed.

Robertson, 27, spent the last two seasons with Detroit. He appeared in 17 games with 10 starts in 2025, recording 52 total tackles with 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

A Raiders fourth-round pick in 2020, Robertson has played 86 career games with 35 starts, recording 35 passes defensed with five interceptions. He has not missed a game since 2021.