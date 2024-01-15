Commanders announce the hiring of Adam Peters as General Manager

Washington has made it official.

The Commanders announced on Monday that they’ve hired Adam Peters as their new General Manager.

Reports indicated late last week that Peters was managing partner Josh Harris’ choice to run the club’s football operation.

“The future is bright,” Harris said in the team’s announcement. “We have a lot of cap space, we have a great ownership group, we’re very committed to winning for this city, and look forward to showing you, in addition to telling you, over the next series of years.”

Peters spent the last seven years with the 49ers, most recently as the team’s assistant G.M.

“I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Peters said in a statement. “My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders’ fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience.

“Throughout my career in the NFL, I’ve learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it’s my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now.”

Peters replaces Martin Mayhew as General Manager. Mayhew had been with Washington since 2021, coming over from San Francisco where he was the team’s vice president of player personnel.

The next order of business for the Commanders will be to find their next head coach. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be a prime candidate for the role.