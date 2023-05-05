 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Commanders cut center Chase Roullier

  
Published May 5, 2023 09:03 AM
nbc_pft_chaseyoung_230427
April 27, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the report that the Commanders won’t exercise Chase Young’s fifth-year option and discuss how injury concern was a factor.

Center Chase Roullier’s tenure in Washington is over.

The Commanders will officially release Roullier today, according to multiple reports.

The move comes as no surprise. The Commanders signed center Nick Gates in free agency and then drafted center Ricky Stromberg in the third round. It’s likely that Washington will keep two centers on the 53-player roster, and those two will be them.

Roullier was slated to have a base salary of $8 million this season, so cutting him also gives the Commanders some salary cap relief.

Washington drafted Roullier in 2017 and he became a starter as a rookie. He has played well when healthy, but he has missed 24 games due to injuries the last two years. He will now become an unrestricted free agent.