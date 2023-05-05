Commanders cut center Chase Roullier

Center Chase Roullier’s tenure in Washington is over.

The Commanders will officially release Roullier today, according to multiple reports.

The move comes as no surprise. The Commanders signed center Nick Gates in free agency and then drafted center Ricky Stromberg in the third round. It’s likely that Washington will keep two centers on the 53-player roster, and those two will be them.

Roullier was slated to have a base salary of $8 million this season, so cutting him also gives the Commanders some salary cap relief.

Washington drafted Roullier in 2017 and he became a starter as a rookie. He has played well when healthy, but he has missed 24 games due to injuries the last two years. He will now become an unrestricted free agent.