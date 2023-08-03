 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Eli Tomac interacts with fans.JPG
Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_dryburghholeout_230803.jpg
Dryburgh holes out for birdie on No. 15
nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Eli Tomac interacts with fans.JPG
Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_dryburghholeout_230803.jpg
Dryburgh holes out for birdie on No. 15
nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders DT David Bada out with torn triceps

  
Published August 3, 2023 12:16 PM

Commanders defensive tackle David Bada’s bid to make the 53-man roster in Washington hit a major snag.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday that Bada tore his triceps in practice on Wednesday. He is undergoing further evaluation, but the nature of the injury means he’s looking at an extended absence.

Bada was born in Germany and played in the German league before signing with the Commanders as part of the International Player Pathway Program in 2020. He spent most of the next three years on the team’s practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster last season and played in Washington’s final two games.

Bada had two tackles in those appearances and it looks like it will be a while before he gets a chance to add to that total.