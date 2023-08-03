Commanders DT David Bada out with torn triceps

Commanders defensive tackle David Bada’s bid to make the 53-man roster in Washington hit a major snag.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday that Bada tore his triceps in practice on Wednesday. He is undergoing further evaluation, but the nature of the injury means he’s looking at an extended absence.

Bada was born in Germany and played in the German league before signing with the Commanders as part of the International Player Pathway Program in 2020. He spent most of the next three years on the team’s practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster last season and played in Washington’s final two games.

Bada had two tackles in those appearances and it looks like it will be a while before he gets a chance to add to that total.