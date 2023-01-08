 Skip navigation
Commanders head into fourth quarter with 20-6 lead over Cowboys

  
Published January 8, 2023 01:52 PM
Sean McDermott reflects on how he and the players navigated competing against a division rival in the first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The Commanders have looked more like the playoff team than the Cowboys today. Washington has a 20-6 lead after a 9-yard touchdown run by rookie quarterback Sam Howell with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

For some reason, Dak Prescott remains in the game for the Cowboys.

Howell, in his first career start, has outplayed Prescott. Howell is 11-of-18 for 169 yards with a touchdown on his first career pass and an interception in the end zone after the Commanders reached the Dallas 5. He also has five rushes for 35 yards.

Prescott is only 10-of-29 for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a pick-six by Kendall Fuller.

The Cowboys gained only 12 yards and punted on all four possessions of the third quarter after closing the first half with a touchdown.