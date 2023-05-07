 Skip navigation
Commanders inquired about Andrew Luck in 2022

  
Published May 7, 2023 05:44 PM

After missing out on a chance to trade for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021, the Washington Commanders cast a wide net in 2022 -- calling every team about every potential quarterback who could be acquired in any potential trade. A new report regarding the team’s commitment to Sam Howell reveals just how thorough it was.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, the Commanders actually asked the Colts about retired quarterback Andrew Luck before trading for one of Luck’s annual replacements, Carson Wentz.

The article doesn’t explain whether Luck wasn’t interested in playing for the Commanders, or whether the Colts weren’t interested in trading him. In the four seasons since Luck retired, there has been no indication that he’s even thinking about returning. With each passing year, it becomes less and less likely it will happen.

That said, he’s still only 33 years old. He could indeed come back, if he wanted. If injuries were the thing that drove him away, the game keeps getting safer and safer for quarterbacks -- and he has four years of no wear and tear whatsoever.

Regardless of whether he ever comes back, the Commanders at least made the inquiry last year. Now that the Colts have drafted Anthony Richardson and, hopefully for them, dismantled their revolving-door approach to the most important position in the game, maybe they’d be willing to trade Luck away, if Luck ever wakes up one day and decides to come back.