Commanders keep leaning in to old logo

There are two potential explanations for the Commanders’ sudden decision to lean heavily into their abandoned logo. One, it’s accidental. Two, it’s deliberate.

At a time when the team seems to be floating trial balloons regarding a possible return to their former name, another not-so-subtle reference to days gone by came this morning, in a “happy birthday” post to former Washington tight end Chris Cooley.

Of all the photos the Commanders could have chosen, they picked one in which the scrapped logo was prominently displayed.

Compare that as to how it was in the time between the changing of the name and the purchase of the team by Josh Harris. The London Fletcher birthday posts in 2021, 2022, and 2023 did not include the logo. Last May — at a time when it seemed that the team was tiptoeing toward its former name and/or logo — the logo was back for Fletcher’s birthday wishes. (It was back again for 2025.)

Although some seem to think we’re trying to muster opposition to any possibility of the name and/or logo returning, as I told the Sports Junkies on Friday morning, I don’t really care anymore. If they want to bring it back, bring it back. They can use it all they want. People who choose not to use it can do the same.

The point is that the organization seems to be developing and/or implementing a strategy. And that strategy could result in the logo returning to the throwback uniform. Or the logo returning for good. Or the name coming back temporarily. Then permanently.

Regardless, the longer Harris owns the team, the more the old logo is emerging. It’s becoming normal to see it again.

Now that it’s normal, why not use it? And once they start using it, why not bring back the name?

Again, this is all either accidental, or deliberate. Either way, it makes sense to watch where it goes from here.