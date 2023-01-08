 Skip navigation
Top News

Commanders lead Cowboys 13-6 at halftime

  
Published January 8, 2023 01:02 PM
nbc_nfl_allenpresser_230108
January 8, 2023 04:55 PM
Josh Allen can't help but be overcome with emotion reflecting on Nyheim Hines' "spiritual" kickoff return for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys have an interesting decision to face during halftime: Do they sit some of their starters for the second half?

The Cowboys have played one of their worst games of the season, and with the Eagles leading the Giants 16-0, it’s unlikely today’s game in Washington will mean anything. The Commanders lead 13-6 at halftime.

The Cowboys had only 21 yards on their first six possessions. Punter Bryan Anger dropped a snap, resulting in a turnover on downs, and he punted four times, and Dak Prescott threw a pick-six.

Dallas finally put together a drive before the half, with seven of Prescott’s nine completions of the first half coming on the 14-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. He threw a 15-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb with six seconds left in the half before Brett Maher missed an extra point.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye has missed three kicks, including a chip-shot, 31-yard field goal.

To add to the sloppy special teams play today, Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin fumbled a punt. Slye then missed the short field goal.

The Cowboys have only 111 yards, with Prescott going 9-of-21 for 80 yards with the touchdown and a pick-six. Kendall Fuller went 29 yards with the interception to give the Commanders a 13-0 lead.

Anger’s special teams miscue set up the Commanders’ first touchdown as Sam Howell’s first career pass went for a 16-yard score to Terry McLaurin. Howell is 6-of-10 for 66 yards with the touchdown, but he also threw an interception in the end zone with Washington at the Dallas 5.