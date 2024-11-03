 Skip navigation
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Commanders lead Giants 21-7 at halftime

  
Published November 3, 2024 02:18 PM

The Commanders didn’t score a touchdown in their first game against the Giants, but there are no such issues this time around.

Jayden Daniels threw a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Austin Ekeler ran for a one-yard score in the second quarter to put the Commanders up 14-7. They closed out the half with a drive into the red zone and were able to push the lead to 21-7 on Terry McLaurin’s second touchdown catch of the half.

Ekeler converted a fourth-and-1 during that drive and the Commanders are now 11-of-11 in that situation so far this season. He has 10 carries for 40 yards after moving into a lead role with Brian Robinson inactive with a hamstring injury.

McLaurin only has two catches and two targets, but the result of those throws mean no one’s going to be complaining about his workload. Daniels is 9-of-11 for 113 yards and he’s added 21 yards on the ground.

The Giants had a touchdown drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes and they have run for 142 yards, but Daniel Jones lost a fumble and has zero yards on four completions so they haven’t been able to do anything else to put points on the board.