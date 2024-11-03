Commanders lead Giants 21-7 at halftime

The Commanders didn’t score a touchdown in their first game against the Giants, but there are no such issues this time around.

Jayden Daniels threw a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Austin Ekeler ran for a one-yard score in the second quarter to put the Commanders up 14-7. They closed out the half with a drive into the red zone and were able to push the lead to 21-7 on Terry McLaurin’s second touchdown catch of the half.

Ekeler converted a fourth-and-1 during that drive and the Commanders are now 11-of-11 in that situation so far this season. He has 10 carries for 40 yards after moving into a lead role with Brian Robinson inactive with a hamstring injury.

McLaurin only has two catches and two targets, but the result of those throws mean no one’s going to be complaining about his workload. Daniels is 9-of-11 for 113 yards and he’s added 21 yards on the ground.

The Giants had a touchdown drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes and they have run for 142 yards, but Daniel Jones lost a fumble and has zero yards on four completions so they haven’t been able to do anything else to put points on the board.