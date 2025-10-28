Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Commanders lost left tackle Laremy Tunsil on the first drive.

Tunsil left for the training room, and the Commanders have announced that he is questionable to return with a right hamstring injury.

Brandon Coleman, who is active for the first time since Week 2, has replaced Tunsil.

The teams have traded long drives that ended with an interception.

The Commanders drove 39 yards in eight plays to the Kansas City 18 before Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Danna picked Marcus Mariota on a ball that Deebo Samuel juggled. The Chiefs then drove 42 yards in eight plays to the Washington 26 before Marshon Lattimore picked a ball intended for Hollywood Brown.