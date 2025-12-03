Commanders re-sign Robbie Chosen to the practice squad

The Commanders re-signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The team waived Chosen off the active roster last week, with Terry McLaurin and Treylon Burks ready to suit up in the Week 13 game against the Broncos. He signed with the practice squad on Sept. 30 before being signed to the 53-player roster on Nov. 11.

Chosen has one practice squad elevation remaining this year, a move the team could use this week if Noah Brown (groin/knee) is not ready to return from injured reserve.

Chosen has appeared in three games for the Commanders this season, totaling five catches for 53 yards.