Commanders reveal renderings of their new stadium

  
Published January 15, 2026 09:09 AM

The Commanders unveiled renderings of their new stadium on Thursday morning.

The images show what the design firm HKS, which also designed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, has in mind for the old RFK Stadium site. The stadium is set to include a transparent roof and is set to hold 70,000 people.

“We are proud to share the first visuals of our future stadium, a defining milestone in the next phase of the development process,” Commanders president Mark Clouse said in a statement. “This moment underscores the strength of our partnership with HKS, whose thoughtful, forward-looking approach has helped us shape a concept that is worthy of its extraordinary site along DC’s Monumental Axis and truly embodies the spirit and character of the District. We are deeply grateful to the District and the Mayor for their leadership, collaboration, and continued support, which have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.”

Construction on the new stadium is expected to be completed in 2030.