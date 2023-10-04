Commanders say Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel good to go Thursday night

The Commanders had a couple of wide receivers on their injury report the last two days, but both of them are set to play against the Bears on Thursday night.

Neither Jahan Dotson nor Curtis Samuel received an injury designation on Wednesday and the the team said both players will be active for the Week Five home game. Dotson was listed as limited with an ankle injury while Samuel went from out of practice to limited with a quad injury.

Practice participation levels were all estimations because the Commanders did not hold any full practices during the short week.

The only Commanders player with an injury designation is running back Chris Rodriguez. He is considered questionable with an illness.