Commanders sign Jamison Crowder to 53-man roster

Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is moving to the Commanders 53-man roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are signing Crowder off of their practice squad. Crowder signed with the team after being released by the Giants at the end of the summer.

Crowder’s full salary for the 2023 season would have been guaranteed if he was on the active roster for Week One.

Crowder was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Cardinals. He returned three punts for 10 yards and had one fair catch during the first game of his second stint with Washington.