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Commanders take Sonny Styles at No. 7

  
Published April 23, 2026 08:50 PM

The Commanders went from a run to the NFC Championship Game in to a 5-12 record in 2025 and they used the seventh overall pick on a player they hope can help them turn things back around.

Linebacker Sonny Styles is that choice. Styles became the third Ohio State product to go in the last four picks as his college teammates Carnell Tate and Arvell Reese went at No. 4 and No. 5.

It’s the first time that the school has had three of the first seven picks in a draft.

Styles was a star at the Scouting Combine by running the fastest 40, highest vertical leap and longest broad jump of any linebacker in the draft class. That came after Styles spent three years as a starter for the Buckeyes and led the team in tackles during his final collegiate season.

The Commanders do not have a second-round pick, so their next scheduled selection is at No. 71.