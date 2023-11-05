Commanders up 10-0 after Brian Robinson TD

The Commanders have jumped out to an early two-score lead in New England.

Running back Brian Robinson capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive that stretched from the first quarter into the second with a nine-yard touchdown run. The score made it 10-0 Commanders.

Robinson now has five rushing touchdowns and seven overall touchdowns this season. He has five carries for 26 yards on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is 11-of-14 for 98 yards while leading back-to-back scoring drives. His New England counterpart Mac Jones is 5-of-11 for 42 yards and one of the incompletions was a fourth down pass that missed an open Tyquan Thornton.