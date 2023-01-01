Commanders use 21-play touchdown drive to take 7-3 halftime lead over Browns

In his return to the starting lineup, quarterback Carson Wentz has been booed and fans at FedEx Field have chanted for Taylor Heinicke.

Even a Washington legend in Joe Theismann called for Heinicke to be inserted.

But the Commanders used a long, punishing 21-play drive to go up 7-3 at halftime.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Wentz jumped and extended the ball over the goal line to put his team ahead. That was the last play of a possession that took up nearly all of the second quarter, with 11:27 coming off the clock.

Wentz struggled to start the game, throwing a pair of interceptions. Those throws — and a pass that skipped on the ground — prompted the fans to start chanting for now-backup QB.

But the Commanders went to the run game and a short passing game to go 96 yards for a score. The club converted four third downs, including a third-and-17. But with just 23 seconds left, Wentz was able to make his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

On the other side, Browns running back Nick Chubb has 68 yards on just five carries. But when the Browns have been in position to score, the club has inexplicably turned to the pass with Deshaun Watson. The quarterback is just 3-of-8 passing for 23 yards. And he’s run twice for 0 yards.

The Browns had three more points but elected to take them off the board. The Commanders were offside on a short made field goal, so Stefanski elected to take the penalty and go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. But a Watson QB draw was stuffed well short of the end zone.

As for injuries, Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is questionable to return with a knee injury. He walked off under his own power after going down early in the second quarter.

Washington has a chance to double up, as the club will receive the third-quarter kickoff.