Commanders will retire Darrell Green’s number during 2024 season

Cornerback Darrell Green wore No. 28 throughout his standout career in Washington and no one will ever wear the number for the franchise again.

The Commanders announced on Thursday that Green’s number will be retired during the 2024 regular season. Green was surprised with the news during a visit to the team facility that he thought was related to this year’s draft.

“I’m humbly grateful,” Green said, via the team’s website. “I feel like crying just thinking about it right now. This means a lot to me. . . . I would’ve never dreamed this. I was so shocked. It’s almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled.”

Green was a 1983 first-round pick and he spent his entire 20-year career with the club. He won a pair of Super Bowls, made an All-Pro team and was named the Man of the Year during his run. Green, who is the franchise leader in interceptions, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.