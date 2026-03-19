Commanders WR Dyami Brown: I understand the game a little bit more after year in Jacksonville

Wide receiver Dyami Brown is back in Washington, but he thinks he’s a different player than he was in his last stint with the team.

Brown signed a one-year deal to join the Jaguars in free agency last March after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Commanders and returned to his previous team on a one-year deal that was officially announced on Thursday. During a press conference that followed the announcement, Brown was asked how he feels he’s grown over the last 12 months.

“Really just mentally,” Brown said. “I understand the game a little bit more than what I have in the past. I took the steps to learn from other people like Jakobi Meyers, [Brian Thomas Jr.] out there. I had some people that helped me around — even the quarterback [Trevor], just learning from him — that took the game into another level and different viewpoint for me.”

Brown didn’t light up the box score — 20 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown — in his 14 games with the Jaguars, but he closed out the 2024 season with 14 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s three playoff games. That came with Jayden Daniels throwing the passes and the Commanders would love to see Brown pick up where he left off with the quarterback.