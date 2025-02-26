 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade
nbc_ffhh_shakirchubb_250226.jpg
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade
nbc_ffhh_shakirchubb_250226.jpg
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Competition Committee favors expanded replay assist be limited to penalties called on the field

  
Published February 26, 2025 04:57 PM

The NFL Competition Committee has taken up the topic of expanded replay assist for the 2025 season, but they are not recommending that the changes go as far as some would like.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday that the discussion of expanded use of replay assist has been limited to reviewing penalties that have been called on the field. Vincent said that there was no support for allowing penalties to be called after a review of a play that went unpenalized on the field.

Vincent also noted that a team could propose a more expansive increase in the use of the system, but proposals backed by the committee tend to get more traction in voting by the 32 teams.

Roughing the passer on hits below the knee, unnecessary roughness on a defenseless player, facemask penalties, and other in-play personal fouls like tripping and horse-collar tackles are under consideration for being added to calls using replay assist.