Competition Committee favors expanded replay assist be limited to penalties called on the field

The NFL Competition Committee has taken up the topic of expanded replay assist for the 2025 season, but they are not recommending that the changes go as far as some would like.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday that the discussion of expanded use of replay assist has been limited to reviewing penalties that have been called on the field. Vincent said that there was no support for allowing penalties to be called after a review of a play that went unpenalized on the field.

Vincent also noted that a team could propose a more expansive increase in the use of the system, but proposals backed by the committee tend to get more traction in voting by the 32 teams.

Roughing the passer on hits below the knee, unnecessary roughness on a defenseless player, facemask penalties, and other in-play personal fouls like tripping and horse-collar tackles are under consideration for being added to calls using replay assist.