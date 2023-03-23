Competition Committee proposes changing starting yard line to the 25 following a touchback on a punt

The Competition Committee is proposing a change to the starting yard line of the offense after a touchback on a punt.

Under Playing Rule Proposal No. 14, the ball will be put in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line when a touchback occurs on a punt.

Touchbacks on kickoffs already result in the receiving team starting at the 25.

The Competition Committee cites competitive equity, consistency and player safety as reasons for the change.

It will take the approval of 24 owners to approve the rule change. Otherwise, the starting position of the offense following a touchback on a punt will remain the 20-yard line.

Bucs punter Jake Camarda led the league in touchbacks on punts last season with 10, while three punters who punted in all 17 games last season each had only one touchback.