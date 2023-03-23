Competition Committee proposes changing starting yard line to the 25 following a touchback on a punt

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Competition Committee proposes changing starting yard line to the 25 following a touchback on a punt

  
Published March 23, 2023 03:19 PM
nbc_bfa_earlynflrankings_230323
March 23, 2023 04:15 PM
Yahoo's Charles McDonald joins the show to break down his recently released post-free agency power rankings -- and explain why no one was able to unseat last year's Super Bowl participants.

The Competition Committee is proposing a change to the starting yard line of the offense after a touchback on a punt.

Under Playing Rule Proposal No. 14, the ball will be put in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line when a touchback occurs on a punt.

Touchbacks on kickoffs already result in the receiving team starting at the 25.

The Competition Committee cites competitive equity, consistency and player safety as reasons for the change.

It will take the approval of 24 owners to approve the rule change. Otherwise, the starting position of the offense following a touchback on a punt will remain the 20-yard line.

Bucs punter Jake Camarda led the league in touchbacks on punts last season with 10, while three punters who punted in all 17 games last season each had only one touchback.