Competition Committee proposes spotting the ball at the 25 after a fair catch on a kickoff

The NFL Competition Committee is proposing to spot the ball at the 25-yard line on a fair catch on a kickoff inside the 25-yard line. It follows the college rule.

Per Article 4, on a fair catch on a kickoff, the receiving team would have the choice of putting the ball in play at the spot or at the 25-yard line. Under the current NFL rule, the ball is put in play at the spot of the fair catch on a kickoff, though a touchback results in the ball being placed at the 25 for the start of the possession.

The Competition Committee has cited player safety as the reason for the proposed rule change.

The NFL has wrestled with how to make kickoffs and punts safer in recent years, with a disproportionate number of injuries occurring on special teams.

The proposed rules change for special teams on the docket this year will result in fewer high-speed collisions.

It takes the approval of 24 owners for any rule change.