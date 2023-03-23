Competition Committee proposes spotting the ball at the 25 after a fair catch on a kickoff

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Competition Committee proposes spotting the ball at the 25 after a fair catch on a kickoff

  
Published March 23, 2023 04:13 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230323
March 23, 2023 08:13 AM
From weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have the best assets for QBs.

The NFL Competition Committee is proposing to spot the ball at the 25-yard line on a fair catch on a kickoff inside the 25-yard line. It follows the college rule.

Per Article 4, on a fair catch on a kickoff, the receiving team would have the choice of putting the ball in play at the spot or at the 25-yard line. Under the current NFL rule, the ball is put in play at the spot of the fair catch on a kickoff, though a touchback results in the ball being placed at the 25 for the start of the possession.

The Competition Committee has cited player safety as the reason for the proposed rule change.

The NFL has wrestled with how to make kickoffs and punts safer in recent years, with a disproportionate number of injuries occurring on special teams.

The proposed rules change for special teams on the docket this year will result in fewer high-speed collisions.

It takes the approval of 24 owners for any rule change.