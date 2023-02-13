Conrad Dobler dies at 72

Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72.

Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the Cardinals, two with the Saints, and two with the Bills.

Dobler was a second-team All-Pro in 1976, and a three-time Pro Bowler, qualifying for the game in 1975, 1976, and 1977.

“He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s.”

Dobler played in 129 regular-season games, with 125 starts.

Dobler landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated with this headline: Pro Football’s Dirtiest Player . In the article, Dobler admitted to dirty play -- but he offered a justification.

“I’ll do anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback,” Dobler said.

We extend our condolences to Dobler’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.