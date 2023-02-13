 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Conrad Dobler dies at 72

  
Published February 13, 2023
Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler #66 of the St. Louis Cardinals

Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72.

Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the Cardinals, two with the Saints, and two with the Bills.

Dobler was a second-team All-Pro in 1976, and a three-time Pro Bowler, qualifying for the game in 1975, 1976, and 1977.

“He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s.”

Dobler played in 129 regular-season games, with 125 starts.

Dobler landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated with this headline: Pro Football’s Dirtiest Player . In the article, Dobler admitted to dirty play -- but he offered a justification.

“I’ll do anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback,” Dobler said.

We extend our condolences to Dobler’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.