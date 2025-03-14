 Skip navigation
Cooper Kupp agrees to three-year deal with Seahawks

  
Published March 14, 2025 06:42 PM

Cooper Kupp is staying in the NFC West.

According to multiple reports, Kupp has agreed to a three-year contract with the Seahawks. Those reports peg the compensation at $15 million per year.

The move continues the offensive overhaul that the Seahawks have embarked upon this offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were traded while wide receiver Tyler Lockett was released. Sam Darnold is now the signal caller and Kupp will join Jaxson Smith-Njigba as his top targets in the passing game.

Kupp was released by the Rams earlier this week after missing significant chunks of time due to injury in each of the last three years. Moving to Seattle means that the 2021 offensive player of the year is now set to face his former team twice in the regular season. We’ll learn when those games will be played later in the offseason and they’ll be even more meaningful as a result of Friday’s move.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m. ET: Kupp has confirmed that he plans to sign with the Seahawks.