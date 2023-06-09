Corey Linsley: Chargers OL has to be a lot better than we were last year

The Chargers struck a deal to secure running back Austin Ekeler’s return for the 2023 season and now they have to work on setting the stage for him to have a more productive season.

They were one of four teams to average under four rushing yards per game last season, which led center Corey Linsley to say this week that it was " really obvious the running game lacked” the necessary juice. That’s part of the reason why the team has Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator and it’s the major reason why stepping up the run blocking has been and will be a focus heading into the 2023 season.

“Everybody’s running game is different ,” Linsley said, via Elliott Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News. “We’ve got to learn this one. I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Any issues that we have had we’ve been able to work through them. But, as of right now, we’ve got to just do our job. We’ve got to be a lot better than we were last year.”

Quarterback Justin Herbert has impressed since entering the league in 2020 and finding the right balance on offense this year would be a great help to any hopes of a deeper playoff run in 2023.