Could Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack be on the outs with the Chargers?

The Chargers could be moving on from Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The premier pass rushers might be on the outs in the coming days.

Bosa has a $7 million roster bonus due on March 15 and a $15 million base salary. Neither are guaranteed.

Mack has a $5.5 million roster bonus due the same day. His base salary is $17.55 million. His payments also are not guaranteed.

Via Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, the Chargers are open to trading both of them. Teams reportedly are interested, but “many” are willing to wait to see if they are released.

The cap-strapped Chargers could clear $23.25 million by trading or cutting Mack. For Bosa, a trade before June 1 would result in a net cap charge of $222,000. Cutting him with a post-June 1 release would create $7.389 million in 2024 cap space, with $7.611 million in dead money in 2025.

The 28-year-old Bosa has played in only 14 games the last two seasons, with nine total sacks. Mack, 33, had 17.0 sacks last year.

Mack was the defensive player of the year in 2016, and he’s a four-time first-team All-Pro. Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year in 2016; he’s a four-time Pro Bowler.