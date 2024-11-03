Courtland Sutton hits Bo Nix for a TD, Broncos trail 10-7

The Broncos failed to convert their first two fourth down tries in Sunday’s game in Baltimore, but head coach Sean Payton wasn’t deterred when given a chance to go for it a third time.

The Broncos had fourth down from the Ravens’ 2-yard-line and Payton went with a bit of trickery. Quarterback Bo Nix handed the ball to running back Javonte Williams, who flipped the ball to wide receiver Courtland Sutton while Nix ran toward the end zone. The Ravens weren’t fooled, but Nix was able to outleap safety Marcus Williams for the first touchdown catch of his career.

Nix’s score cut the Ravens’ lead to 10-7 with 7:15 left in the first half.

Sutton has two catches for 36 yards to go with his touchdown pass and Nix is 10-of-15 for 123 yards.