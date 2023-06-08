 Skip navigation
Courtland Sutton: Trade rumors were flattering, but I love that I’m in Denver

  
Published June 8, 2023 11:47 AM
Like fellow Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton was the subject of trade rumors earlier in the offseason.

But Denver ultimately decided to keep Sutton and Jeudy for the first year of Sean Payton’s tenure as head coach. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Sutton said that’s more than fine with him.

“It’s flattering that other teams see me as a guy that can come in and be a guy for them ,” Sutton said in his press conference. “I love that I’m here. This is where, ultimately — you guys know — that I want to be at. This is home.

“I’ve been able to come here and continue to build on the things that we’re aspiring to get to — coach Payton coming in and bringing the culture that he’s brought in, bringing the guys that he’s brought in. Everybody’s bought in and ready to take this thing to the next level.”

Sutton, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, was second on the Broncos last year with 64 receptions and 829 yards. He also scored two touchdowns.