Courtland Sutton wants to finish career in Denver but doesn’t rule out camp holdout

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton wants to stay in Denver for the rest of his career, but he also wants a reworked contract. He made both things clear Wednesday.

The only thing that is unclear is whether he will report for the start of training camp without a pay raise.

“We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Got a month to be able to get things situated,” Sutton said, via video from Troy Renck of the Denver Post. “Hopefully things get situated, because as you all have heard, and I’ll continue to say: This is where I want to be. This is home. This is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire. This is place where I want to hopefully be able to put enough out once my career is done that I can hopefully be able to have a bid in the Bronco Ring of Honor. Those are all things that have to be earned.”

Sutton skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program, staying in Florida to rehab his ankle injury. He arrived at the mandatory minicamp this week to avoid some $100,000 in fines.

“Coach [Sean Payton] and I were on the same page of me being able to stay there and continue to get my ankle to where I needed to get to ultimately get ready for the season,” Sutton said.

He has two years left on the four-year, $60 million extension he signed in November 2021, but Sutton has only $2 million of guaranteed money left of the $27.6 million total remaining money.

“Obviously, it’s something that has been conversed about,” Sutton said. “My team and I have been in contact with the guys upstairs who handle all that stuff. We kind of have been going back and forth trying to find the best way to find a middle ground to the situation. We were in a stalemate in a sense. But I have confidence that the right thing will be done.”

Sutton was the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver last season, leading the team with 59 catches, 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.