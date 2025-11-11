Cowboys activate DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel

The Cowboys added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson to their defense during their bye week and they’ll be getting a pair of injured players back on that side of the ball as well.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. Overshown tore several ligaments in his right knee last year and he missed his rookie season in 2023 with a torn ACL in his left knee. Overshown had 90 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 13 games before his injury.

Overshown will be the first Cowboys player to wear No. 0 in a game once he makes his 2025 debut.

The Cowboys also activated cornerback Shavon Revel from the non-football injury list. Revel tore his ACL while playing at East Carolina last year and the third-round pick has been working his way back to full speed since joining the Cowboys.